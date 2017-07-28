One Dead, Four Wounded in Stabbing in German Supermarket

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Man attacks people in supermarket in Hamburg

Police officers stand in front of a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, after a man attacked several people in a supermarket. Marius Roeer / EPA

The attacker was detained by bystanders and arrested soon after the stabbing in the city of Hamburg in northern Germany, police said via Twitter. The attacker, who was acting alone, was lightly injured as he was caught, they said.

Police spokesman Timo Zill said authorities are investigating all options in the attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife, the news agency dpa reported.

At first officials said the perpetrator was a thief on the run, but soon backed off that categorical statement.

“Initial reports about robbery as a possible motive so far have not been confirmed,” police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Detected by Pentagon
Read More»
53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Yellowstone Workers Disciplined Amid Reports of Misconduct
Read More»
55 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Islamic Group Building Mosque Appeals After Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination Dismissed
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»