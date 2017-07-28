Neighbors, family and friends mourn the loss of man who died in house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon neighborhood is mourning after 74-year old Willie Gross died in a house fire Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department responded to a call at 7:09 a.m. in reference to a house on fire at 1854 Winston Drive.

When Bibb deputies and firefighters arrived,the outside doors were locked. Firefighters had to break the front porch window to get inside. They found 74-year old Willie Gross dead in the kitchen of his home.

“He was a good person, friendly, cordial. He was always watching out the for the neighbors and so if we need to know something, he would let us know,” says Pastor Jamarcus Scott who has been Gross’ neighbor for 10 years.

Scott says it is still shocking to hear the news. He was headed to work and saw fire trucks and police.

“I just seen Mr.Willie a few days ago and so he was upbeat and talking to me as normal and now to find this out, saddens my heart,” he adds.

Gross was living in the home alone. Bibb deputies say foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled.