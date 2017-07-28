Macon community pools prepare to close for the summer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As summer is beginning to wrap up, so are the community pools in Macon. Since so many of the lifeguards are going back to school, the pools won’t have enough staff to keep pools open.

Frank Johnson and Booker T. Washington community centers will close for the summer at the end of the day Saturday, July 29th. Bloomfield, Memorial, and Delores A. Brooks will stay open until August 5th.

The pool hours for Frank Johnson and Booker T. Washington will be open Saturday, July 29th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Bloomfield, Memorial, and Delores A. Brooks will be open Friday, Saturday, July 29th 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m, Tuesday-Friday, August 1-4th 1:00 – 7:00 p.m, and Saturday, August 5th 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.