Islamic Group Building Mosque Appeals After Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination Dismissed

An excerpt of court documents detailing a meet-and-greet concerning a potential mosque in the city of Yonkers.

According to the lawsuit, the first of three separate landmark applications came three months after the Islamic center, through congregation fundraising, purchased the century-old house in March 2015 for $750,000, court papers said. The property was zoned for both residential use and houses of worships, according to the lawsuit.

But at a meet-and-greet in September 2015, as the landmark application was pending, some attendees voiced concerns that a mosque would “change the look of the neighborhood,” the lawsuit alleged, and that tax revenue would drop because the Islamic center is tax exempt.

That, they argued, would drive down property values in the neighborhood, according to the suit.

There were also rumors, the lawsuit alleged, that the center would demolish the property and build a mosque with minarets, the towers from which Muslim worshippers are called to prayer.

Last January, the city’s planning board ruled there wasn’t a need for another house of worship, and that landmarking the structure wouldn’t cause a hardship to the center’s members since the area already had enough religious institutions, the lawsuit said. Congregation members later told the mayor, however, that they have to travel miles to reach the nearest mosque, court papers said.

Following a public hearing, the Landmark Preservation Board last April found that the Islamic center’s house “was illustrative of growth and development of the city and had unique architectural qualities,” a finding the Islamic center disputed, court papers said.

The Yonkers City Council later voted along party lines for landmark designation, with Republicans for it and Democrats against it, and the mayor signed the resolution on May 27, 2016, according to court documents.

The lawsuit charged that the designation, applied for by the Colonial Heights Association of Taxpayers, was a “pretext to discriminate against plaintiffs because of their religion, their religious practices, and against their religious institution.”

A figure taken from a Department of Justice report detailing the breakdown of religions in suits filed under the RLUIPA.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many RLUIPA lawsuits have been filed this year for proposed mosques.

But in recent years, the number of such investigations brought by the Justice Department involving mosques or Islamic schools has risen comparatively sharply — from 15 percent of all RLUIPA investigations between 2000 and 2010 to 38 percent between September 2010 and July 2016,

according to a Justice Department report.

The Justice Department in November

sued Bernards Township in New Jersey around eight months after the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge filed a RLUIPA lawsuit when its years-long bid to build a mosque was turned down.

The township

settled those lawsuits in May, agreeing to pay the Islamic society $3.25 million.

