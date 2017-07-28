How Trump Administration Has Handled the North Korea Crisis

Missiles are paraded In Pyongyang during celebrations of the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung on April 15. Wong Maye-E / AP file

April 10: The USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier, is dispatched to the region in a show of force.

April 15: The North Koreans test fire yet another KN-17 missile. It too fails. In Pyongyang, top official Choe Ryong accuses Trump of “creating a war situation” by dispatching U.S. forces to the region.

“We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of nuclear attack,”

Choe threatens.

April 26: With tensions building, the U.S. test fires a $40 million Minuteman III missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. North Korea calls it a provocation.

April 28: The North Koreans test fire another KN-17 missile. Once again, it’s a failure.

May 2: In a telephone conversation, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss “how best to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea.”

May 14:

North Korea launches a ballistic missile that flies around 430 miles before crashing into the Sea of Japan. “With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil — in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan — the President cannot imagine that Russia is pleased,” the White House says in a statement.

May 17: Two U.S. defense officials confirm to NBC News that

North Korea’s launch of a KN-17 missile three days earlier was successful. The re-entry was controlled and the vehicle did not burn up, the officials said. It landed in the sea near Russia.

May 21: North Korea launches a medium-range

Pukguksong-2 missile. Kim Jong Un calls the launch “perfect,” state run news organ KCNA reports.

May 29: The South Korean military reports that the North Koreans launched what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile that flew for about 6 minutes and about 280 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan. It was reportedly the

second time in two days that the North Koreans had test-fired a missile.

May 30: The Pentagon sends a message to North Korea by successfully launching a long-range

interceptor missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It hits and destroys an intercontinental-range missile over the Pacific Ocean fired from a test site on Kwajalein Atoll.

June 13: Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergrad, is unexpectedly released after spending more than a year in a North Korean prison. He had been arrested in January 2016 and later convicted of trying to steal a propaganda flag that was flying near his hotel in Pyongyang. He was sentenced to 15 years of prison and hard labor after a one-hour trial. His father, Fred, credited the Trump administration with his son’s release. He said his boy had been “

brutalized and terrorized” and suffered extensive brain damage while in North Korean custody.

June 19: Warmbier dies. He is

mourned by his parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier. “The awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,” the family says in a statement.

June 29: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

announces sanctions targeting a China-based bank accused of laundering money for the North Korean government.

June 30: Trump blasts the regime as “brutal and reckless”

during a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Rose Garden. “The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed,” Trump says. “Frankly, that patience is over.”

July 4: North Korea fires its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The regime

declares itself a “proud nuclear state.” The ICBM would have a range of at least 3,500 miles – and be capable of reaching Alaska. In response, the United States and South Korea fire missiles into South Korea’s territorial waters off the east coast — moves that could be seen as a warning message.

July 6: Trump vows to “confront very strongly” the regime’s “very, very bad behavior” in test-launching missiles. “I have some pretty severe things that we’re thinking about,” he

tells reporters in Poland. “Something will have to be done.”

July 7: Two U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers

fly from Guam to the Korean peninsula where they “practiced attack capabilities by releasing inert weapons at the Pilsung Range” in South Korea. Two U.S. military officials said it was intended to “send a clear message” to North Korea following the ICBM test.

July 21: The U.S.

State Department announced that American citizens would soon be banned from traveling to North Korea. The “geographical travel restriction” would take effect late August. It would include certain restrictions for “humanitarian” reasons. The travel ban was announced a month after Warmbier’s death.

July 28: North Korea

fires its second intercontinental ballistic missile. It flew approximately 1,000 kilometers and landed in the Sea of Japan within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to the Pentagon. “We cannot accept these repeated provocations by North Korea and we made our protest to the North Koreans using the strongest words possible,” a Japanese government spokesman said.