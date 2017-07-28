Downtown Macon prepares for Bragg Jam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bragg Jam is back and ready to liven up the streets of Downtown Macon. The two-day concert crawl kicks off Friday night with a sold-out party at the Cox Capitol Theatre.

On Saturday, there will be more than 80 acts performing at 16 different venues throughout Downtown Macon.

“In the past years Bragg Jam was always a community event that was held downtown,” said Bragg Jam Entertainment Chair, Brandon Bish. “Probably in the last three to five years we’ve really started to focus on bringing in headliner talent and really trying to have something for everybody.”

Bish is in charge of bringing all 87 acts to Macon.

“From December to about May is when I hoped to get everything kind of finalized,” said Bish. “After that, it’s contracts and venues and payments and riders and everything, it keeps me busy.”

Most of the venues are in walking distance, except for The Brick. But there is a shuttle service available to take you to and from the downtown.

“It’s just something that we’ve wanted to do since before we opened up here and we weren’t able to participate last year,” said The Brick manager, Andrew Graves. “So we’re happy to make up for it this year.”

Graves says The Brick the restaurant is ready to roll for their first Bragg Jam.

“I just hope the people that do come are happy,” said Graves.

The goal of this year’s jam is to have something for everyone to enjoy, with a kick-off concert Friday night, and a kids festival Saturday morning from 10 am to 2 pm. The kids festival will take place at Cherry Street Plaza. Then tickets will start to go on sale for the concert crawl at 3 pm.

“The idea is to have the kids in the morning and the parents can get a babysitter and the parents can come out and have fun at night,” said Bish.

Tickets are on sale online for $30. You can also buy them the day of for $35 on 2nd Street, between Cherry and Poplar Street, or on the corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street.

The shuttle stops are located on the corner of 3rd Street and Mulberry Street. Pickup/Dropoff at The Foundry, Margaritas and at The Brick.

For street closures, click here.