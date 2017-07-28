Coach’s Corner: Ashley Harden of the Northeast Raiders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Raiders are coming off a 2-8 record in 2016, and haven’t had a winning season since 2013.

Northeast will have a new head coach in Ashley Harden, who comes over from Twiggs County, and replaces Bruce Mullen after 13 seasons.

Harden was at Twiggs County for two years, and went 8-4 with them last year.

The Raiders will play in Region 3-2A with Dublin, East Laurens, Southwest, Washington County, Dodge County, and Bleckley County.

OFFENSE:

Five back on offense for the Raiders.

That includes Terris Miles, the sophomore running back, and QB Nolan Ussery.

DEFENSE:

Five back on defense, as well.

Will boast a decent amount of depth, including DE Alton Dennis.

FIRST GAME: August 25th at Lamar County.