British Infant Charlie Gard Has Died, Family Confirms

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Baby Charlie Gard with his parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard.

Baby Charlie Gard with his parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard. Go Fund Me

The case captured the attention of world leaders, with Pope Francis and President Donald Trump both commenting publicly on the matter.

Charlie’s parents argued on behalf of their son and raised $1.8 million to bring him to the U.S. for experimental therapy. Three British courts ruled that further treatment of Charlie’s disease would cause him “significant harm.”

Courts had ruled he should be moved to palliative care, which would keep him comfortable until he died.

Charlie’s parents then argued that they wanted to take him home to die, but the British High Court ruled on Thursday that the infant would be moved to a hospice where he would be taken off life support.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

39 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
How Trump Administration Has Handled the North Korea Crisis
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Neighbors, family and friends mourn the loss of man who died in house fire
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump's Manhattan Skyline Sketch Earns Nearly $30,000
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»