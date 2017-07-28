Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gives back with hundreds of back packs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -For Bibb County deputies ‘police work 101’ goes beyond just enforcing the laws.

“A lot of people forget what it says on the side of our police cars…it says to protect and to serve. We’re about service in this community,” said BCSO Deputy Santel Smith.

That’s why they spent this final Friday before school starts giving back with backpacks full of supplies.

“Back to school supplies are definitely going to help the kids in the neighborhoods,” said parent Debbie Harris.

“We’re giving away actual book bags. It contains notebooks, notepads, pens, pencils, crayons, typical things that kids will need for the first day of school,” Smith said.

They put the event on year after year to help parents who can’t afford school supplies.

“I think parent’s are most times gracious. We realize that it’s hard times out here in Bibb County and saving $50.00 or a $ 100.00 on school supplies could take them a long way in their household,” he added.

Harris says it’s important to make sure children across Middle Georgia are ready for what that first day of school may bring.

“Some kids don’t want to share, some don’t know how to share–so for us, this is how we can share.”

As far as the name “Back to School Safety Jubilee” goes…Friday’s event was meant to also prepare kids and parents with information on subjects like bullying and gun safety.

“We have crime prevention that’s going on inside as well we have the bullying seminars, violence seminars, we also have available for parents the gun safety educational locks as well,” said Smith.

Every subject covered and every supply handed out, so this school year is safe for kids and stress free for their parents.

Smith says they started the event with 450 backpacks–all of which are gone now and at home with kids who are ready to hit the books come Monday.