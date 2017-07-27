Wesleyan College official talks about their Executive MBA program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stacie Barrett from Wesleyan College came to the 41-Today studio to speak about their Executive MBA program. Wesleyan College and Wesleyan President Dr. Vivia Fowler will host a reception for professional men and women throughout Central Georgia who are interested in earning their Executive Master of Business Administration degree. The free event is Thursday, August 3rd, from 5:30 – 8:30 pm at Bradley House, the president’s home at 4830 Forsyth Road. Wesleyan EMBA alumni, current students, and faculty will be on hand to answer questions and share their experiences. The next cohort begins September 16th. Priority deadline is August 29th.