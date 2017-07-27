Prince William to Make Last Flight as Air Ambulance Pilot, Step Up Royal Duties

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the tarmac of the Airbus compound in Hamburg. Patrik Stollarz / AFP – Getty Images

But despite Anmer Hall remaining the couple’s official residence, the royals announced they will be spending more time at Kensington Palace — their official London residence — when William leaves his post. Four-year-old Prince George will also begin school in London in September, after previously attending a Montessori preschool in Norfolk.

“Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official

work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London. Prince George will begin school in London in September and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well,” a royal press statement read in January.

Speaking in January William said: “It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my Royal work for decades to come.

“I would like to thank the people of East Anglia for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region’s hospitals. I would especially like to thank all of my colleagues at EAAA, Babcock, and Cambridge Airport for their friendship and support. I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger.”