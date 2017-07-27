Perry hosts world’s largest youth barrel race

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The world’s largest youth barrel race happening this week in Middle Georgia. Hundreds of children and teens from all over the world are competing in the National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championship at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

“Every opportunity that we’ve had to go anywhere, we’ve taken it,” said competitor16-year-old Aussie, Ryley Burke. “This is the first time I’ve been in the states ever.”

Ryley and 14 other teens traveled from Australia to compete in the NBHA Youth World Championship.

“Every child here has qualified in it’s home district just to be here in Perry Georgia this week,” said NBHA Executive Director, Sherry Fulmer. “NBHA leads the world in barrel racing, but I think Perry leads it in hospitality.”

This is the 5th year the Georgia National Fairgrounds hosts the youth championship. It’s one of the largest events outside of the National Fair in Perry.

“We found a home here in Perry,” said Fulmer. “Perry has exhibited southern hospitality. I don’t think many cities can do what Perry does.”

“Everyone is just really nice,” said Ryley, who is loving Perry. “People come up to you and ask you, ‘oh hey how’s Australia. What’s it like?’ Or ‘what are your horses like back at home?'”

Ryley had to leave his horse back at home, but he’s not alone. He leased a horse from Michigan named Bob.

“We could choose which ones we wanted to ride,” said Ryley. “It’s kind of based on the horsemanship between us and how we can relate. Bob and I, we clicked because my horse back home is very similar. So we had that click and he’s been nothing but a dream.”

With Bob’s help, Ryley could be the grand prize winner of $300,000.

Ryley and his teammates each had to raise $6,000 just to compete in the championship.

The championship goes on until Saturday, but NBHA is coming back in October for the senior championship.