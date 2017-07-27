One of China's Richest Men Convicted of Bribing United Nations Ambassadors

Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng, left, leaves federal court with his attorney Ben Brafman after he was released on bail in connection with a U.N. bribery scheme on October, 26, 2015 in New York. File Kathy Willens / AP file

“It falls by its own weight,” he said. “It’s a big zero.”

Park reread aloud parts of a U.N. Task Force report that he said proved there were no rules or prohibition against the kind of private-public partnership that Ng had forged with the United Nations and its ambassadors to build a multibillion-dollar facility that would serve developing nations.

He blamed the ambassadors — former U.N. General Assembly President John Ashe and suspended Dominican Republic Ambassador Francis Lorenzo — for abusing their relationships with Ng.

“Mr. Ng literally threw his money in every direction he was asked,” Park said.

Ashe, who died last year in an accident at home, had asked Ng to rescue him in 2014 with a $200,000 donation to pay for a concert after another person who was supposed to finance the event backed out, Park said.

He said a $20,000-per-month salary paid to Lorenzo was for his job as president of a media organization meant to benefit developing nations.

Echenberg said if there was any doubt about why Ng was paying Lorenzo a lot of money it was eliminated in December 2012, when he promised him an extra $30,000 monthly to speed approval of the Macau center.

The prosecutor said Lorenzo’s testimony was so damaging that Park spent six days on cross-examination.

“You know he’s guilty just by the testimony of ambassador Lorenzo,” she said.

Lorenzo, who pleaded guilty to accepting and paying bribes, remains free on bail pending sentencing.