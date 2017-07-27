Ohio Will 'Move On' After Fatal Accident at Fair, Kasich Says

Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. Jay LaPrete / AP

Officials named six of the injured as Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio; as well as Russell Franks, 42; Keziah Lewis, 19; Jennifer Lambert, 18; and Abdihakim Hussein, 19, all of Columbus, Ohio.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured but, at his family’s request, police did not release his name.

Some fair-goers who witnessed the accident said they have been left “traumatized.”

Sisters Britney and Kiley Neal were next in line to ride the Fire Ball when the row of seats detached.

“The ride was going as normal, and then all of a sudden you see people flying out, and then the guy hit the emergency stop button, which then made the seat fly off and people flew off as well,” Britney told TODAY on Thursday.

The girls said they went home and “cried [their] eyes out,” struggling to cope with what they saw.

Upon learning of the accident, several fairs and festivals across the country decided to shut down rides similar to the Fire Ball.

Monmouth County Fair in New Jersey, the California State Fair, and the upcoming Illinois State Fair all announced Thursday that they were shutting down rides similar to the Fire Ball as a precaution.