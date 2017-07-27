Man carjacked, forced in his trunk and shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was carjacked, put in a trunk and shot in west Macon early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Bibb County deputies say 28 year old Adrian Robinson was visiting a relative at the College Park Apartments when a man walked up to his car and asked for a lighter. The man jumped in the passenger’s side of the car along with four others.

They forced Robinson in his trunk and drove around. he was taken to madden avenue, let out of the trunk, and shot in the neck and leg. That’s when he ran to neighbors for help.

“When I first came out, I didn’t see him, I got my pistol and I walked around the house because I thought somebody was trying to break in and when I came, he seen me and just fell right there at my door and I called 911,” says Velda Royal who lives on Madden Avenue.

Johnnie Neal also lives in the area. He says his wife woke him up after she heard the knock at the door but Robinson had already left and ran to Velda’s house.

“I thought it was really somebody just trying to see was I home to come in because if it was, I was going to let loose,” Royal continues.

Many neighbors say this is not normal in the neighborhood and they’re just happy someone was able to help before it was too late.

“If I had heard him, I would have opened the door and I would have did the same thing she did. I would have called the police.”

Robinson is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Robinson’s car. It’s a dark blue 2007 Honda Accord with a Georgia’s license plate. The tag number is unknown at this time.