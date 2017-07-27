Macon RBI baseball team plays at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atlanta Braves are on a road trip, but the playing field at SunTrust Park isn’t going unused.

Major League Baseball’s RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program is hosting its Southeastern Region Tournament in the Atlanta area this weekend. The tournament’s first two games were held at SunTrust Park Thursday.

“The Atlanta Braves have been a great partner of Macon RBI,” says Jeff Battcher, Macon RBI’s administrator. “They’re the ones who are hosting the Southeastern Tournament, so they’ve been working hard to get the field available for us. We were chosen as one of the teams to play out of 23 teams that are playing in this tournament this weekend.”

The 15U Macon RBI Royals opened the tourney with a lopsided loss to a team from Atlanta.

“I don’t know if it was the kids being overwhelmed by the lights or what,” says coach Antonio Scott.

They didn’t win the game, but they made memories that will last forever.

“For a lot of these kids, this is the first time they’ve been out of the city of Macon,” Battcher says. “So for them to play in a big league park like this, a brand new stadium like SunTrust Park, this is pretty special.”

The Royals play again Friday as the tournament shifts to Kennesaw State. Macon RBI is also fielding a softball team in the regional competition.

Macon RBI, which plays its games at Tom Fontaine Park, will have a brand new playing complex by the start of next season.