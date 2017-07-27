Justine Damond's Family Sets Up Memorial Fund in Her Honor

Two women embrace at a makeshift memorial for Justine Damond on July 18, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / AFP – Getty Images

Last week, Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk

told reporters in Sydney, Australia, that his daughter “was a beacon to all of us.”

“We only ask that the light of justice shine down on the circumstances of her death,” he saoid at the time.

Some advocates have criticized coverage of Damond’s death, that of a white woman at the hands of a black officer, in comparison to shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers. Other community leaders have tried to call attention to the issue of officer-involved shootings as a whole.

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., said last week that his community was “shaken by yet another unarmed person killed by a Minneapolis police officer.”

“Our community is still working to cope with the deaths of Philando Castile, Jamar Clark, and many others. But at the end of the day, our prayers are not enough,” Ellison said in a statement.

“We need to confront the reality of so many unarmed people killed by the same officers who swear an oath to protect us. Justine’s death shows no one should assume ‘officer-involved shootings’ only happen in a certain part of town or to certain kinds of people,” he said.