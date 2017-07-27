Jury Urged to Convict 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli of Fraud, Stealing

Martin Shkreli during the closing arguments of his trial in federal court on July 27, 2017. Christine Cornell

Smith told jurors that Shkreli lost all the investors’ money in 2011 but covered up the loss with fabricated performance reports, which she called the “most significant lies in this case.”

She said Shkreli used his other fund, MSMB Healthcare, as a vehicle to funnel money into Retrophin, which he founded in 2011, while claiming it was a hedge fund with diverse assets.

Eventually, Smith said, Shkreli paid back investors with shares and cash from Retrophin, using fraudulent settlement and consulting agreements.

“This was just a sham,” she said of one consulting agreement. “It was a way to pull money out of Retrophin, a public company, to pay back debts that were owed by the defendant.”

A lawyer for Shkreli will deliver a closing argument Thursday afternoon. Shkreli’s defense team did not call any witnesses in the case.