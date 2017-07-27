Jury Urged to Convict 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli of Fraud, Stealing

Martin Shkreli during the closing arguments of his trial in federal court on July 27, 2017. Christine Cornell

“Who does that if you’re committing a fraud and you have millions of dollars in people’s money?” said his attorney, Ben Brafman. “He has no life. He’s the hermit scientist.”

Shkreli is “not a Ponzi guy who’s taking money and buying a Cadillac or a yacht,” the lawyer added at another point.

The lawyer agreed Shkreli could be annoying, saying, “In terms of people skills, he’s impossible.” But he claimed the clients who appeared as government witnesses were still eager to bet on him.

Investors “found him strange. They found him weird. And they gave him money. Why? Because they recognized genius,” Brafman said.

Shkreli didn’t testify, but throughout the trial he has used Facebook to bash prosecutors and news organizations covering his case, despite his lawyer’s efforts to shut him up. In one recent post, he wrote, “This was a bogus case from day one.”

The trial is in its fifth week. Jury deliberations could begin on Friday.