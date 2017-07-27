Jeff Bezos Surpasses Bill Gates as the World's Richest Man

Image: Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho

Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, arrives for the third day of the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, on July 13 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

His new net worth of $90.6 billion is about $500 million more than Gates,

Forbes reported.

Bezos becomes the seventh person to be crowned world’s richest person since the magazine started tracking billionaires around the globe 30 years ago.

While Bezos has dethroned Gates, the numbers don’t represent all of the money Gates has made over the years, Forbes said. As of the end of 2016, Gates had given away about $31.1 billion to philanthropic causes through the Giving Pledge, a movement he created with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett to encourage billionaires to give away at least half of their fortunes to charity.

Bezos has not signed the pledge, but had donated approximately $100 million to charity through the end of 2015, Forbes reported.

