Jailed Journalists' 'Kafkaesque' Trial Is Symbol of Turkey Purge

People ride a tank in Istanbul, Turkey, after the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 16. TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA

Utku Balaban was a visiting sociology professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, at the time of the coup attempt. The university he taught at in Ankara soon told him to return. At the time, he suspected it was because of a petition he calling for more rights for the Kurdish minority.

“I told myself, ‘Hey, you’ve got to return to your country… you have to be responsible for signing the petition,” he says. “At that point, it looked like a good decision.”

In February, he saw a government-issued decree online listing academics that had been fired. His name was on it.

Balaban said he now cannot find another job as a professor. Still, he does not see himself as a victim.

“We took action to protest the government and we knew… that we took some sort of risk in singing the petition,” he said.

As a scholar, he thought, he had certain privileges as well as the responsibility to take a stand for freedom of speech.

Balaban added: “If I don’t speak up right now, when will I use my privilege? When will be the right time?”