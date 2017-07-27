Hodac closes its doors permanently

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After 45 years, Hodac is saying goodbye to Middle Geogria.

The drug abuse prevention center says the decision to close was incredibly difficult, but the center was losing too much funding. According to a news release from Hodac, since 2010 the non-profit, lost $1,000,000 in funding.

It’s programs and services will start transitioning next month.

Executive director, Sherri Peavy, says it’s not easy, but they’re doing what’s best.

“What we’re choosing to focus on is the history of the agency, the legacy of the agency and the tremendous amount of good that we have done in this community,” said Peavy. “The clients that we have served.”

Hodac is doing it’s best to continue to help the community for the time being. It will close for good in September.