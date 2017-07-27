Hillary Clinton Promises to 'Let My Guard Down' in New Memoir

Simon & Schuster

Clinton also touches on what she was thinking and feeling as she became the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party, the release said.

The memoir is also billed as a “cautionary tale,” about the adversarial forces that might have had a hand in the “stranger-than-fiction” election.

Clinton has previously cited Russian meddling as a reason for her defeat in the 2016 election. Clinton has backed an independent, bipartisan investigation

into the Kremlin’s involvement and an examination into whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign.

The first book of Clinton’s career, “It Takes a Village,” was released in 1995 when she was first lady.

Since then, Clinton has published “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” in 1998, sharing letters from children to the first family’s pets, the best-selling memoirs “Living History,” and “Hard Choices,” about her years as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term.

In February, Clinton said she was working with Marla Frazee, a two-time Caldecott finalist for the year’s outstanding picture book, to re-release “It Takes a Village” as an illustrated book.

“What Happened,” is being published by Simon & Schuster. It will be released on Sept. 12, the Associated Press said.