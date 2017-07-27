'Fired by Tweet': Troops, Veterans React to Transgender Ban

Navy Lt. Cdr. Blake Dremann with his parents Rev. Dr. Dave Dremann and Mrs. Diane Dremann Rev. Dr. Dave Dremann

“Trans service members are continuing to do our jobs,” said Dremann 36, president of SPARTA a trans advocacy group. “People know who we are now and it becomes personal, especially when you’ve got families that are going to be affected by this.”

WHAT MATTERS MOST

Emma Shinn, 41, a transgender woman who served in the Marine Corps for 20 years before retiring in 2014, said it was incredibly stressful to work under the military’s previous policy that banned LGBTQ service members.

“It creates a gulf between the service member and his or her fellow Marines,” said Shinn, who lives in Castle Rock, Colorado.

What matters most is if “you have my back in a firefight,” Shinn said.

