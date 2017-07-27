Coach’s Corner: Brian Nelson of the Mary Persons Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/NBC) – Today Coach’s Corner features the Mary Persons Bulldogs, a team that went 11-3 in a 2016 that ended with a loss to Cartersville in the Quad A semi-finals.

The Bulldogs have had two straight 11-win seasons, culminating with a Region 2-4A championship.

They will play again in Region 2-4A with Howard, Perry, Spalding, Upson-Lee, and West Laurens.

This is Brian Nelson’s 6th season as head coach, and owns an all-time record of 51-12 with the Bulldogs.

OFFENSE:

Three starters back on offense, including RB Quin Wilson

Will need to groom a new quarterback for 2017.

DEFENSE:

Three starters back, as well.

Lost Malik Herring, who is now with UGA.

Will depend on OLB Jatorian Hansford.

FIRST GAME: Thursday, August 17th versus Lee County at Mercer.