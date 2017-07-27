Boil Water Advisory impacting businesses

SMARR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local restaurant is losing money due to a boil water advisory.

Miss Hattie’s Kitchen and Bakery was forced to close Wednesday and Thursday.

Elaine Thomas, Owner of Miss Hattie’s Kitchen and Bakery, said she’s never experienced anything like this.

“It’s a huge impact on our bank account because you know we have a mortgage to pay and we’re a small business. We’re just a mom and pop business,” Thomas said.

A mom and pop business that thrives off people eating there often.

“Every dollar, every customer that comes through that door is important to us and we don’t have the financial backing of a major corporation,” she said.

Matthew Perry, Director of Emergency Management Agency, said the computer inside the water tower, thought the tower was full, when it actually wasn’t. This caused the water to run out without having the pump on to fill the tower back up, so the pipes ran dry.

So Thomas is left waiting.

“The best we can hope for at this point is that the ban can be lifted tonight and that we can open for business Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this week,” she said. “We only have 3 days left of business out of 5 day business week. ”

Thomas started Miss Hattie’s after she said God told her to.

“I prayed about it and prayed about it. I said okay, God if this is what you want me to do, you’ve gotta work it out, you’ve gotta make it happen,” she said.

Thomas named the restaurant after her great aunt. She said she wanted to open a restaurant that felt like you were at home. She said so far it’s been a success.

Perry said the water is still at the lab being tested, so there is still no word on when the advisory will be lifted.

Thomas said she is eager to get back to business.