A Look at the Jerusalem Holy Site Long a Flashpoint of Violence

Palestinian Muslims hold mid-day prayers in a parking lot next to the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Thursday. JIM HOLLANDER / EPA

So while the struggle over who controls the site continues, so do the tensions.

“It is obvious that controlling or disputing the sovereignty of Al-Aqsa mosque is to justify that the Israelis are rooted in the area, that they are not newcomers but that they are — from their point of view — returning,” said Al-Natshah, the director of tourism and antiquities for the site.

He added that many Palestinian experts saw recent Israeli security measures at Al-Aqsa mosque as “small steps” towards the eventual “reconstruction of the First Temple.”

“This is not something which happened over one or two nights. It is, as the Palestinians understand it, a prolonged plan,” he said.

Israeli officials deny there are any plans to rebuild ancient temples.

Lawahez Jabari reported from Jerusalem, Paul Goldman from Tel Aviv and Saphora Smith from London.