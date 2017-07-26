Your Online Shopping Habit Is Breathing New Life Into Sleepy Towns

Top metro areas for retailer distribution centers show clusters in Southern California, Chicago, Dallas, New York area and the Sun Belt. Jones Lang LaSalle Research

A Hiring Frenzy

The national economy may be gaining an average of around 172,000 jobs a month this year, but for workers who didn’t go to college, unemployment remains at 5.5 percent, above the overall unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

“Fulfillment towns” could certainly make a dent in that. Amazon announced this week that it would be hiring 50,000 people on August 2, mainly for warehouse positions, during its inaugural “Amazon Jobs Day” at 10 fulfillment center sites from Washington State to New Jersey. The company had previously canceled a planned job fair in Jacksonville, Florida for its new fulfillment center there, its fourth in the town, due to overwhelming response for the 1,500 new positions.

That stands somewhat in contrast to predictions about the death of retail and continued erosion of jobs by technology. By one estimate, the e-commerce industry in the past 10 years has created 397,000 U.S. jobs in the U.S., compared to 76,000 retail jobs lost, wrote Michael Mandel, chief economic strategist at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, in a new report. And the new jobs pay about 30 percent more, he said.

Mandel also argues that more jobs are being created as some of the “unpaid labor” that shoppers used to do schlepping products from the mall to their homes is being redistributed into e-commerce.

He cites a decline in shopping hours of 64 million per week since 2007, equivalent to 1.5 million jobs. Some of those hours are turning up as new positions in fulfillment centers.

Warehouses: The New Assembly Plant

It’s an unorthodox view with an alluring upside: Manufacturing jobs may have been largely restructured out of the economy — but in a way, e-commerce retail distribution centers may represent the return of a different kind of factory job with some health and work benefits.

They’re like little manufacturing facilities but “instead of making goods, they’re making boxes filled with goods,” Rene Circ, director of research at CoStar Portfolio Strategy, a commercial real estate information firm, told NBC News.

The new economy jobs aren’t necessarily a total replacement for the unskilled jobs lost in the Great Recession, however; and the “fulfillment” these fulfillment center jobs offer the working class could be fleeting. Average hourly pay is $12-$14, above minimum wage in many places, but more equivalent to a brick-and-mortar retail associate’s pay than to manufacturing, where the median pay is about $19 an hour.

Many workers are temporary, hired for peak seasons, or permanent part-time and expected to work fluctuating amounts of overtime, which can create challenges for working families.

What About All Those Robots?

With the accelerating threat of automation, lower-skilled workers are in the greatest danger of becoming obsolete. Amazon alone has 45,000 different robots. A

recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that from 1990 to 2007, every robot added to the workforce resulted in the loss of 3 to 5.6 jobs in the local area.

A Kiva robot moves a rack of merchandise at an Amazon fulfillment center on Jan. 20, 2015 in Tracy, Calif. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, file

Robots in Amazon and other fulfillment center warehouses already move around towers of goods and automatically label packages, with human “pickers” placing items in boxes and spot-checking work. The easier the job, the more likely there’s a robot being developed to take it.

And with the relentless pace of development there’s always the prospect that there will be a better way, at a different location, to get you next-day delivery of books, beach toys, or toilet paper.

While many of the leases are 10 to 12 years, not a bad horizon for a warehouse job, “there’s no guarantee that as things evolve all of these jobs will stay the same,” said Circ. “We can absolutely cannot think of [these jobs] as permanent.”

While many of the leases are 10 to 12 years, not a bad horizon for a warehouse job, "there's no guarantee that as things evolve all of these jobs will stay the same," said Circ. "We can absolutely cannot think of [these jobs] as permanent."