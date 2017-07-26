Two people shot at Solo Gas Station in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were shot outside of a Solo Gas Station on Mercer University Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez says it happened just before 4 PM. One man, who was in a Ford Expedition, was shot in the leg. Another man was in the store, with a gunshot wound to the leg as well. Both, 24-year-old Kentarious Bush and 47-year-old Reginald Raines were taken to Navicent Health.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what happened. If you have any information, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.