Trump Announces Ban on Transgender People Serving in the Military

President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender military service in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” Trump wrote in a trio of tweets Wednesday morning.

His announcement came just over one year after former President Barack Obama’s then-Secretary of Defense Ash Carter lifted the ban on transgender military service.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.