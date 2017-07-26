SOS: Rihanna Meets With French President to Talk Education

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Pop star Rihanna has been putting in some “work” on global education efforts, and a meeting Wednesday’s with France’s president appears to have paid off.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after the pair met in Paris that he is “committed” to help address the challenge of 264 million children being out of school.

He mentioned the social action platform Global Citizen and a nonprofit founded by Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation. The the Global Partnership for Education said Rihanna, its global ambassador, met with Macron about the urgency to fund global education.

“We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September,” Rihanna told journalists outside the Elysee palace in Paris after the meeting, without elaborating, according to Reuters.

The “Work” and “S.O.S.” singer has made appeals to the leaders of several countries, including the leaders of Canada and Argentina and Germany’s government spokesman Steffen Seibert, on Twitter recently asking that they support education funding efforts. Rihanna has more than 75 million Twitter followers.

The Global Partnership for Education is in the midst of a “replenishment 2020,” which aims to raise $2 billion a year by 2020, funds that the organization says will support 89 countries where 78 percent of the world’s out-of-school population reside.

Image; Rihanna Meets Macron

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

17 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Facebook could read your face
Read More»
35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Two people shot at Solo Gas Station in Macon
Read More»
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Coach’s Corner: Dexter Copeland of the Macon County Bulldogs
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»