Police Fatally Shoot Man After Arriving at Wrong Address

Southaven Police Department

Police haven’t said if there is any video of the incident, according to Wells.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty.

The department is also currently being sued by another family.

Troy Goode, 30,

died in 2015 after he was “hogtied” by Southaven police and placed face-down on a stretcher after taking LSD.

The asthmatic died two hours later.

“His face was buried in the mattress of the stretcher,” lawyer Tim Edwards told NBC News in 2015. “There was a strap over the back of his head so he couldn’t move his head. His hands and feet were hogtied so he couldn’t move those, either.”

The lawsuit is seeking damages from the city of Southaven, the Southaven Police Department, and the emergency workers on the scene, according to

the Memphis Flyer.

A trial date for the case

has been set for October.

Police have said that Goode never appeared short of breath or told authorities he had trouble breathing.

It was not immediately clear if the officers involved in the shooting death were involved in taking Goode into custody prior to his death.