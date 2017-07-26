One Dead, Several Hurt in Ohio State Fair Ride Accident

One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus Wednesday, officials said.

The Columbus Division of Fire said five people were in critical condition in the accident at the Fire Ball ride, NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus reported. The Columbus fire department said medics were dispatched to the fair at around 7:19 p.m. The fair opened on Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich in a statement confirmed that there was a death involved and said he has ordered a full investigation and ordered all rides closed until additional safety inspections can be conducted.

A video of the incident posted on YouTube showed seats of the ride breaking off and bodies flying through the air. A witness told NBC News that “the whole car went flying off and over the side while in motion.”

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” Kasich said.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin told WCMH that two people who were injured were in stable condition. The station reported that one of those injured is a 13-year-old girl.

