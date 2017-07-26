One Dead, Several Hurt in Ohio State Fair Ride Accident

One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus Wednesday, officials said.

The Columbus Division of Fire said five people were in critical condition in the accident at the Fire Ball ride, NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus reported. The Columbus fire department said medics were dispatched to the fair at around 7:19 p.m. The fair opened on Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich in a statement confirmed that there was a death involved and said he has ordered a full investigation and ordered all rides closed until additional safety inspections can be conducted.

A video of the incident posted on YouTube showed seats of the ride breaking off and bodies flying through the air. A witness told NBC News that “the whole car went flying off and over the side while in motion.”

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” Kasich said.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin told WCMH that two people who were injured were in stable condition. The station reported that one of those injured is a 13-year-old girl.

Police cordon off an area near the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair after an accident on July 26, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio.

The fair, which is scheduled to run through Aug. 6, attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year. More than 921,000 people attended in 2016, according to fair organizers.

“It’s such a fun fair. This is just a real tragedy,” fair-goer Susie Buchanan, who did not witness the accident, told WCMH. “You know, you come over here you think you’re going to have a lot of fun and then you end up with something like this. This is just really a shame for those families,” she said.