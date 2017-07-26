Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones talks about his passion project on 41-Today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Leon Jones, Macon-Bibb Coroner came to the 41-Today studio. We spoke to Leon about his passion project. For several years now Leon donates backpacks and supplies to hundreds of kids throughout the area. For five days last week Jones gave out more than 350 backpacks to kids. He wants kids to have the proper gear they need to be successful. Watch the entire interview right here.