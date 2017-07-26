Homeless man arrested for burglary, attempts to steal copper

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A homeless man was arrested Tuesday for breaking in a vacant home and trying to steal copper.

50 year old Frank Tripp was caught in the process of attempting to take copper wiring and other items from the residence. The homeowner was at the house while the incident was taking place. He called deputies to the scene to make an arrest.

Investigators say this is a serious crime. Stealing copper can cost thousands of dollars and even prison time.

Back in 2012 to 2013, it was common for thieves to steal copper and sell it. but now, new laws are in place that hinder crooks from making money off of the stolen merchandise.

“Copper prices go down if the copper is not nice and clean. In the past they would burn these wires and get all of the insulation off of them so they can sell them, well that is against the law now you cannot sell burned wires,” says Investigator John Horne.

Tripp is charged for burglary and a probation violation. Investigator Horne says anyone who sells copper to a recycler, is required to have an ID at the time of the sale.