Facebook could read your face

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Imagine how you would if someone could watch you through your laptop or phone camera.

Well, Facebook patented technology that would allow it to gauge users’ reactions to posts on their newsfeeds.

Free patents online, Daily Dot, and CB Insights all reported on this patent.

Jessica May, an intern at NewTown Macon, calls herself a social media fanatic, but she doesn’t like the possibility of Facebook watching users.

“It’s definitely an invasion of privacy to me but I feel that other apps like Snapchat and Twitter, they also have face things as well,” May said. “It’s definitely weird.

According to free patents online, Facebook filed for patent in 2014 and it was approved in 2015.

If Facebook uses this feature, Lane McCord says he’d stop using Facebook.

“If it had the option to turn it off, I’d probably stay, but if not I’d probably have to leave,” McCord said.

May on the otherhand, would have a hard time leaving because she uses Facebook to connect with family.

“It would be kind of hard to break away from Facebook if they do that, but I would definitely limit my time on it. I wouldn’t be on it as much,” she said.

But May says no matter what she isn’t deleting the app because she has to stay connected.

We reached out to Facebook to see if this patent would go into effect, but didn’t hear back from anyone.