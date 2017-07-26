Dairy Queen takes blizzards to patients at children’s hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dairy Queen took blizzards to patients at Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health Wednesday.

“It just puts a huge smile on their face and makes their day a little bit brighter so it’s a delicious day and a really fun day,” Haley Vann, Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator for the hospital said.

Thursday is Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day. It’ll be raising money for the new Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. If you buy a blizzard at a Middle Georgia Dairy Queen, the money goes to help build the new children’s hospital.

Across the nation, money from blizzards goes to Children’s Miracle Network.

To find a participating local Dairy Queen, visit http://www.miracletreatday.com

