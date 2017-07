Congressman Shot at Baseball Practice Discharged From Hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise listens during an interview in New York on October 8, 2014. Scott Eells / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

“He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff,” the hospital said.

Scalise, 51, who was shot in the hip, was the most seriously wounded of four people who were injured June 14 when James T. Hodgkinson

opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers were practicing for their annual game against Democratic lawmakers.

As the GOP players hit the dirt, the wounded Louisiana lawmaker dragged himself some 15 yards into the right field, leaving a trail of blood.

Related:

Who Is Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Wounded in Alexandria Shooting?

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Officials briefed on the FBI’s investigation told NBC News last month that Hodgkinson

had a list of several Republican representatives in his pocket when he was killed.

Scalise represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District, where he was born. He was preceded by Bobby Jindal, who left the post to become the state’s governor in 2008.