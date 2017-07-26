Coach’s Corner: Dexter Copeland of the Macon County Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon County Bulldogs are coming into 2017 as the defending champions of their region, after a convincing 35-0 victory over McIntosh County in 2016.

That title marks the school’s first state championship since 1996.

Their final record on the season was 12-2, with their only blemishes to Fitzgerald and Northside.

The Bulldogs will be competing in Region 4-A, with Crawford County, Dooly County, Hawkinsville, Schley County, Taylor County.

This will be head coach Dexter Copeland’s 3rd season.

OFFENSE:

Will need to replace quarterback K’Hari Lane, who went to the University of Arizona.

OG Christian Meadows will be returning, and is rated the 21st best offensive guard in the country by Scout.com. He has committed to FSU.

A total of eight starters will be back for the offense.

DEFENSE:

8 starters will also be back for the defense.

One of them will be leading tackler Kentoris Felton, who has committed to Kansas.

FIRST GAME: August 25th versus Dooly County.