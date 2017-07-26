Coach’s Corner: Dexter Copeland of the Macon County Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon County Bulldogs are coming into 2017 as the defending champions of their region, after a convincing 35-0 victory over McIntosh County in 2016.

That title marks the school’s first state championship since 1996.

Their final record on the season was 12-2, with their only blemishes to Fitzgerald and Northside.

The Bulldogs will be competing in Region 4-A, with Crawford County, Dooly County, Hawkinsville, Schley County, Taylor County.

This will be head coach Dexter Copeland’s 3rd season.

OFFENSE:

  • Will need to replace quarterback K’Hari Lane, who went to the University of Arizona.
  • OG Christian Meadows will be returning, and is rated the 21st best offensive guard in the country by Scout.com. He has committed to FSU.
  • A total of eight starters will be back for the offense.

DEFENSE:

  • 8 starters will also be back for the defense.
  • One of them will be leading tackler Kentoris Felton, who has committed to Kansas.

FIRST GAME: August 25th versus Dooly County.

