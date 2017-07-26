Charlie Gard Parents Given Deadline to Decide Baby's Fate

Connie Yates, mother of Charlie Gard, and her lawyer arrive at the Royal Court of Justice in London on July 26, 2017. A British judge is set to rule on where Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disease, will spend the last days of his life. A High Court judge will decide whether his parents’ wish to take him home to die will be granted. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

At one point, Yates shouted in court, apparently at Charlie’s guardian: “What if it was your child? I hope you are happy with yourself.” She then left the courtroom in tears.

At the start of the hearing, the parents’ lawyer Grant Armstrong had said they had found a doctor who could help them.

But the guardian’s lawyer, Victoria Butler-Cole, later said the person in question was a general medical doctor with no experience of intensive care, and that he had not identified any hospice willing to undertake intensive care for a long period.

Butler-Cole said the parents should spend the last few days of Charlie’s life with him, not with their lawyers.

The dispute first made headlines months ago, when Charlie’s parents wanted to take him to the United States to undergo experimental treatment.

The Great Ormond Street doctors said it would not help and would only prolong the baby’s suffering. British courts, backed by the European Court of Human Rights, refused permission, saying the parents’ plan was not in Charlie’s best interests.

The parents gave up the legal battle on Monday, saying that the latest scans showed Charlie’s condition had deteriorated to the point that no recovery was possible. But they remain convinced that the treatment might have helped Charlie had he received it months ago.

The hospital disagrees. It says Charlie had suffered irreversible brain damage by January as a result of a series of seizures, and his responsiveness has not changed since then.