Burglary Suspect Caught inside empty house in North Bibb

MACON, Geogia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Deputies arrested a man they say was trying to burglarize an empty home on Zebulon Road on Tuesday. In the attic is where deputies found 50 year-old Frank Tripp trying to steal copper wiring and other items.

Little did he know, empty home didn’t mean no owner. In fact, it was the owner of the house who reported the incident to deputies around 4:30 PM that afternoon.

Tripp was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with burglary and violation of probation. No bond has been set.

The burglary is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.