Boil Water Advistory for Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County’s Emergency Management Agency has issued a 24 hour boil water advisory due to electrical issues with the pump that fills Smarr water tank.

Because of the electrical mishap, water in the tank has drained. Now as a result, pressure in the water lines in the following areas may be much lower: Montpelier Road, all subdivisions on Montpelier Road, Gose Road, Rumble Road, Ga. Highway 41 South, Rivoli Road, Chriswood Subdivision, Pate Road, Stonefield Subdivision, Shi Road, and Maynards Mill Road.

The county is advising anyone who has experienced low water pressure to follow the boil water advisory and use water sparingly.

At full power the tank only takes about 3 hours to be filled completely, but with the water being manually pumped it takes about 5-6 hours to fill.

Once they announce the water is clear of contamination, they’ll lift the advisory.