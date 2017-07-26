Bibb County teachers train for emergency situations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Teachers and administrators in Georgia public schools are getting some training from health professionals on how to deal with emergency situations.

It’s part of the national ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign. The program provides bystanders of emergency situations with the expertise to stop life-threatening bleeding until first responders arrive on the scene.

Health experts say trauma is the leading cause of death , and it is important that educators know how to recognize a child in a distress, what is life-threatening bleeding and how to pack wounds to stop bleeding.

“Bleeding to death is preventable injury that we can teach people how and what they can do to save lives for our children,” says Regional EMS Director Kelly Joiner with the Office of EMS and Trauma.

Each school system who sends the minimum required educators to the training will receive bleeding control kits that they can place throughout their school.

This is the first year the campaign has come to Georgia. The Georgia Trauma Commission received funding from the Georgia legislatures to kick off the campaign.