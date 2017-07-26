Bibb County has 26 armed robberies in the past two months

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several businesses have been robbed at gunpoint in the last few months in Bibb County. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unusual to see so many happen so close together.

Since June 1st, there have been 26 commercial armed robberies and leaves some business owners worried.

“It has been a little scary to see so many,” said Kevin Lee. He helps his parents out at their convenience store, ABC Liquor in Macon.”We get the occasional shoplifter, maybe. Nothing as brash as an armed robbery.”

He says his family is shocked at all of the armed robberies happening around town.

“This is a little more than usual that we’ve seen in quite sometime,” said Lee.

In June, 10 stores were robbed at gunpoint and in July, 16more. Totaling 26, with suspects still on the run.

Bibb County’s Violent Crimes Unit Captain, Shermaine Jones says the sheriff’s office is doing its best to catch these criminals and prevent robberies from happening.

“Trying to find the right people is our goal and our efforts are focused in that direction,” said Jones. “It’s just one of those things of we need a break from somebody that’s in the store to share that information and not be afraid to talk to law enforcement.”

Jones also recommends businesses to be alert.

“Do everything by the letter of your protocol,” said Jones. “Make sure you’re being fully aware of who’s in your business, who’s around your business. If you have cameras, which I hope you do, if you don’t, get cameras.”

Lee and his family have a set security system, but that still doesn’t shake the fear that they could get robbed.

“It’s just hard on everybody right now,” said Lee. “We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully everybody will be fine at the end of the day.”

Jones says deputies are patrolling and being extra vigilant, but it’s very important to give the sheriff’s office any tips if you know anything. With the help of the community, they can hopefully put an end to these crimes. You can always call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also has tips for business owners: