Bass Pro celebrates Forbes listing with 19 tons of fudge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Whoever said hot fudge was reserved for Sundays was wrong.

Bass Pro Shops celebrated a hot fudge Wednesday giving away free fudge to all of its customers nation wide.

The occasion was landing the number 19 spot in Forbes Magazine’s 100 most reputable companies.

Bass Pro’s Katherine White says the give away today was a ton of fudge….or 19 tons.

“The 19 since we were celebrating 19, we had 19 tons of fudge through out the company to give away today to our customers as they were very well deserving,” she said.

White says customers from all over stopped by Bass Pro on Bass Road to get their fudge fix. White says they ran out of fudge well before the day’s end.