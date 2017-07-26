Rolling Thunder Georgia raises flags at medical center for POW awareness

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two kinds of thunderstorms rolled through Middle Georgia on Wednesday but only one of those two left flags waving in Houston County.

Members of Rolling Thunder Georgia-3 rode into Warner Robins for a ceremonial raising of the Prisoner Of War flag that now flies underneath the American flag at Houston Medical Center.

POW/MIA advocate and president of the group Buster Hickam says they want to bring awareness to civilians, so we never forget that there are some soldiers who don’t come home.

“We want our community to be aware that they are not forgotten. They will always have a place in our home, in our hearts, and we will always have them as a reminder,” he said.

Hickam says they encourage businesses, schools, churches, anyone with a flag pole to reach out to Rolling Thunder Georgia if they’re interested in having a POW flag raised to fly along with their American Flag.