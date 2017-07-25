Why One Company Plans to Install Microchips in Employees

A Wisconsin company’s plan to become the first in the nation to implant employees with microchips has observers wondering whether the invasive procedure is getting too close for comfort.

But executives with Three Square Market, which provides technology for mini-markets and kiosks, insist convenience — and not a ploy to become Big Brother — is driving the initiative.

“This is the future,” CEO Todd Westby said Tuesday on TODAY.

Three Square Market has an interest in the technology because it owns machines that can utilize microchips.

Workers aren’t being forced to enroll, although about 50 employees — including Westby and his family — will get chipped on Aug. 1, he said.

During the short procedure, a syringe containing the chip — about the size of a grain of rice — is slid underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger.

With the wave of their hands, employees will be able to open doors that require identification cards, log into their computers, operate copy machines or pay for snacks out of the company’s vending machines, the company said.

The chips operate on electromagnetic fields and must be no more than 6 inches from a device that can read them, known as radio-frequency identification.

