Thai Transgender Boxer Winning the Fight for Acceptance

Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew during a boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2017. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

After more than 300 fights, racking up 30 of her 150 wins through knockouts, Rose said she was finally allowed to fight at Rajadamnern Stadium.

Puttipong Plukram, the owner of the camp in the northeastern province of Buriram where Rose trains, calls her a “great role model”, citing her diligence in chores and training, and saying she often runs farther than anyone else.

“Everyone respects and adores her,” said Puttipong, 56.

Rose is not Thailand’s first transgender boxer. That was Parinya ‘Nong Toom’ Charoenphol, the subject of the 2004 film “Beautiful Boxer”. Toom eventually ran a boxing school and Rose someday hopes to do the same.

Rose also aspires to be an ambassador for Muay Thai around the world, and urges transgender boxers in rural areas not to be discouraged by early setbacks.

“They have to fall first and overcome that, then the finish line won’t be far out of reach.”

Follow

NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram