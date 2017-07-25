Teen Survivor of Livestreamed Crash Doesn't Blame Driver

A girl who survived a fatal California car crash that was livestreamed on Instagram says she doesn’t blame anybody for the wreck that killed the driver’s younger sister — a dear friend she described as brave and smart.

“Honestly, I’m not mad at anybody and I don’t blame anybody,” Manuela Seja, 14, told NBC affiliate KSEE.

The driver, 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Sanchez was driving a 2003 Buick on Friday when the car veered onto the shoulder of a road northwest of Fresno. She overcorrected, causing the car to swerve across lanes, barrel into a wire fence and overturn into a field.

The two 14-year-old passengers, who were not wearing seat belts in the backseat, were ejected from the car. Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, Obdulia’s little sister, was killed. Seja survived with a leg injury, as well as cuts and bruises.

In the video recording, the driver can be seen outside the car near what appears to be her young sister’s body.

“I f—–g killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life,” Obdulia Sanchez can be heard saying in the video. “This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? I don’t f—–g care though, I’m going to hold it down. Rest in peace, sweetie. If you don’t survive, I am so f—–g sorry.”

Seja told the affiliate that Jacqueline Sanchez had a bright future.

“She was brave, and she was smart, and honestly, I did see her successful in the future,” said Seja.

Sergio Ramos Estrada, a cousin, told NBC News the teens were preparing for a Quinceañera — a special 15th-birthday celebration — when the accident happened.

Image: Obdulia Sanchez is in police custody after an Instagram Live story revealed a deadly crash that killed her 14 year-old sister.

