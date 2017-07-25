Taxes Will Not increase for property owners

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Taxes will not increase in Houston County due to commissioners voting Tuesday to decrease the millage rate.

The rate was previously 9.95 mills and now will be 9.935 mills.

Tommy Stalnaker, Chairman of Board, said commissioners thought it was important to help taxpayers.

“We felt like it was the best thing to reward the taxpayers to say, look we’ve had good growth. We want to continue having good growth,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t have additional revenues. We do have additional revenues.”

According to Stalnaker, Houston county has one of the lowest millage rates in Middle Georgia.

 

